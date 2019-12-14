Horry County, municipalities could vote on hospitality fee settlement next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The legal battle over hospitality fees in Horry County could be close to the end.
Horry County Council has a special meeting planned on Monday in order to vote on a proposed settlement that was drawn up during a court-ordered mediation in October.
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have also called meetings to discuss the lawsuit as well.
This all stems from a lawsuit filed by Myrtle Beach back in March that accuses the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without consent. At issue is a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax.
After an onslaught of appeals and injunctions, Horry County and representatives with the city of Myrtle Beach met three times and put together a proposed agreement.
Now all the county and municipalities involved must agree and vote on the proposal. If all parties involved support the proposed agreement, then it will be presented to the court.
The legal battle has forced Horry County to put a halt on the I-73 project.
Council voted in November to cancel its contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation because leaders said they didn’t have the funding that it was once promised. They were relying on hospitality fees to help pay for the project that would bring the interstate into Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.