Horry County leaders plan to use impact fees for stormwater improvements

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council made it loud and clear Friday morning that improving all things stormwater is their primary goal if they end up implementing impact fees.
Impact fees are a certain amount of money that would be charged to people buying new homes just recently built within the county. It’s unclear exactly how much money that would be.
“Stormwater is a priority for us,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.
Several other council members expressed during Friday’s continuation of their fall planning retreat that they plan on putting stormwater improvements at the top of their priority list for spending impact fee money.
County council members are hoping to start imposing impact fees on new homes starting in July 2020.
“It’s going to be just like any other revenue source or ordinance,” Gardner said. “We’ll have to get it into its final form and do three readings and things of that nature, so there’s still a lot to do, but we’ve done a tremendous amount so far.”
County council also received the latest updates on the $26 million dollar project to create a new emergency operations center.
Randy Webster with the public safety department said construction documents are planned to be released March 1, 2020 with bids due June 1. The estimated completion is February 2022.
Webster said the building will be able to withstand sustained winds of 160 miles per hour.
County leaders also got an update on where plans for a Rural Civic Arena stand.
The county would like to put the area, which would primarily be used for equestrian events, somewhere in the center of the county.
It would need 150 acres, and it would cost between $20 million and $40 million.
County leaders were advised to make sure the site would have a steady revenue stream, rather than to just be used for occasional events. Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure and Regulation David Gilreath already has some ideas.
“We could bring in some possibly retail or office space there for some large animal veterinarians,” Gilreath said Friday.
