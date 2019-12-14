FIRST ALERT: Temperatures climb above 70° early next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you enjoy the warmer weather, soak it in! Another big drop is set to arrive soon.
Sunny skies return Sunday as we return to the lower 60s by the afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb with 70° warmth arriving by Tuesday afternoon!
Clouds begin to increase late Monday with a round of rain arriving Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and an isolated storm throughout Tuesday. This cold front will usher in a big drop in temperatures arriving mid-week
Afternoon highs tumble by Wednesday as we top out at 48°. The afternoon highs remain chilly though the end of the week with mornings turning cold. We’ll take morning lows below-freezing both Wednesday and Thursday morning.
