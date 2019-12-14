FIRST ALERT: Drying out and warming up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The most recent storm system will pull away from the area today with improving weather through the rest of the weekend.
Many areas have seen one to locally three inches of rain from Friday through early Saturday morning. The storm system responsible for the heavy rain is gradually exiting the area with improving weather on the way.
After lingering showers through about 9:00 AM this morning, dryer weather will start to filter in. By this afternoon, clouds will begin to clear with temperatures gradually warming into the lower 60s. It will be a breezy afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times.
Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Sunday with seasonable afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.
A big warm up will return once again early next week. Temperatures will be near 70 on Monday and into the lower 70s by Tuesday. The warm up will be short-lived however as a strong cold front moves through the area late Tuesday. The front will bring another round of showers and possibly even thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon.
As the front moves off shore, much colder weather will return with afternoon readings by Wednesday only reaching the upper 40s.
