Deadly hit-and-run in Little River, 1 killed

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) -- One person is dead after they were hit by a car last night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 58-year-old James Urban, a recenty transplant to Little River from Michigan.
Officials say the wreck happened in Horry County near Baldwin Avenue in Little River on U.S. 17 around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Investigators say the pedestrian was believed to have been lying in the road at the time of the crash.
The vehicle didn’t stop and South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to call them.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.