Congressman Rice gives up first-class seat to soldier on Christmas leave

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Rep. Tom Rice helped to put a big smile on a soldier’s face on Friday.
The congressman was heading home from Washington, D.C. when he said the airline bumped him to first class.
While he was boarding, Rice said that he met Renata Rozier, who was returning from active duty and heading home to Dublin, Georgia for her Christmas leave.
“I figured she deserved that first class seat more than I did, so she sat up front, and I sat in the back,” Rice wrote in a Facebook post.
He said it was her first time in first-class and he was smiling all the way home knowing she was enjoying herself.
“A first class seat for a first class soldier,” Rice wrote.
Thank you for your service Renata and for all the other servicemen and servicewomen protecting our country.
