Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office using decoy packages to catch thieves

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Thieves beware!
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they will be deploying decoy packages around the county to catch thieves in action.
According to the sheriff’s office, they will be using video and tracking devices.
“Just know that when we catch you, and we will, that you will be famous as your photo will be posted here for everyone to see,” BCSO officials said in a Facebook post."Nobody likes a thief, particularly a thief that is stealing someone’s Christmas."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.