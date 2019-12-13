Two suspects in California woman’s murder plead guilty in Florence County court

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The final two suspects connected to a California woman’s murder pleaded guilty in a Florence County courtroom on Friday.
Jana Knox pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in Tara Echevarria’s death. She also pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct toward a child in a separate case. A judge sentenced her to 20 years in prison.
Jimmie Knox also pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The solicitor’s office said his assistance in finding the body weighed heavily into his sentence. It also said his involvement was relatively minor in comparison to the two co-defendants.
On Thursday, Cecilia Knox was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to murder in the case.
Echevarria’s daughter told WMBF News that her mother had been friends with Jana Knox for a few years and stopped to visit her while traveling from California to Jacksonville, Florida.
Investigators believe that Cecilia killed Echevarria on or about April 21.
Authorities uncovered human remains near the Atlanta Police Academy back in August that they believe are Echevarria’s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.