Two facing drugs charges after traffic stop in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday in the Maxton community.
Deputies stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban near the intersection of John L. Road and JR Road and conducted a search of the vehicle, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Inside the vehicle, deputies say they located and seized crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.
Cody Zachary Locklear, 27 and Glenn Andrew Brooks, 18, both of Maxton, are each charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a schedule II, III, and IV controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Locklear’s bond was set at $110,000, while Brooks’ bond was set at $25,000.
