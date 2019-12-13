Suspect Search: Police search for woman accused of stealing pythons

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said they’re looking for a woman accused of stealing pythons and a man who they said stole more than 100 items from Victoria’s Secret.
Horry County police are trying to find Heather Stayman.
Authorities said earlier this month Stayman and the victim began arguing at their home. Stayman had been evicted from an apartment and was upset with the victim.
Police said she took nine of the victim’s ball pythons from their cages.
The suspect then pushed the victim in the face with an open hand causing redness.
Stayman then left the apartment.
When police arrived they found the victim outside moving the rest of his snakes to his vehicle. That victim is still missing nine snakes that are valued around $3,000.
Stayman is charged with grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and domestic violence in the third-degree.
She’s 34 years old and has a last known address of Blue Heron Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police are looking for Ronald Lamar Rivers.
Authorities said he was a no show in court regarding three different shoplifting incidents including one from 2018 when they say he took 110 items from the Victoria Secret in Coastal Grand Mall worth more than $4,000.
The victim said when Rivers and two women first came into the store, he was wearing a one-piece outfit and a blonde bob wig.
Twenty minutes later they said Rivers came in alone without the wig, grabbed all of the items and ran off.
Rivers is charged with three counts of shoplifting.
He’s 48 years old and has a last known address of Houston Street in Charleston.
