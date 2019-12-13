Coroner identifies Dillon County convenience store owner killed in robbery

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of a Dillon County convenience store was killed in a robbery Thursday night, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at JW Bailey’s convenience store on Highway 301, just south of Dillon.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the owner of the store, 77-year-old John Walter “J.W.” Bailey, was killed. His body is being sent out for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
It was not immediately known if any suspects are in custody. Arnette said deputies are “actively working” the case.
