Coroner identifies Dillon County convenience store owner killed in robbery
The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of Thursday night's robbery. (Source: Keith Bailey)
By WMBF News Staff | December 13, 2019 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 3:18 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The owner of a Dillon County convenience store was killed in a robbery Thursday night, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at JW Bailey’s convenience store on Highway 301, just south of Dillon.

A white ribbon is tied to the doors of JW Bailey's convenience store where the owner was killed in a robbery Thursday night. (Source: WMBF News)

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the owner of the store, 77-year-old John Walter “J.W.” Bailey, was killed. His body is being sent out for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It was not immediately known if any suspects are in custody. Arnette said deputies are “actively working” the case.

