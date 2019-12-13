Sheriff’s office: Clerk seriously injured in possible Dillon County store robbery

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a possible convenience store robbery in Dillon County.
Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called just before 8 p.m. Thursday to a convenience store on Highway 301 just south of Dillon.
Arnette said that a clerk was seriously injured in the incident.
He also said that no suspects are in custody at this time and it’s an active investigation.
