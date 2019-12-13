S.C.’s best high school football players give back with North-South shopping spree

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s an annual tradition that brings a smile to students, players and coaches alike.
Eighty-eight of the best high school football players from around the Palmetto State gave back to the less fortunate on Thursday. One player from each squad was paired with a student from Horry County Schools and given a $150 Target gift card.
“Shopping with my friend Bailey, getting her whatever she wants for Christmas, it’s just great," said Green Sea Floyds linebacker A.J. Campbell.
The state’s energy co-ops from around the state donated the $6,600 needed to fill each student’s cart, plus any additional fees should a student exceed the amount on the card.
“I remember when I was younger in their shoes," began Indian Land DB A.J. Jefferson, "I always looked up to the players in my area.”
Many players said they saw themselves in the shoes of the excited students and hoped to use the experience to create lasting memories.
“Honestly I’ve been through what those kids are going through," said Jacson Thorne, DL from Crestwood High.
The annual North-South game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
