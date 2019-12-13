Police seek public’s help after trailer stolen from Socastee storage facility

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in a theft investigation.
At around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25, a person driving a Toyota Rav 4 unlawfully accessed a storage facility off S.C. 707 near Socastee, according to an online post from HCPD.
Police said the suspect stole a 2019 Precision Cargo 7' x 16' trailer containing lawn care equipment.
If you have any information on the suspect or the location of the stolen items, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
