Pedestrian hit by car in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Florence.
At around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to Prout Drive near Christopher Lane for a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision, Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police said.
Police determined the pedestrian was walking in the roadway with the flow of traffic when the collision occurred, according to Brandt.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Brandt said weather and low-light conditions were factors in the crash.
