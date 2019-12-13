Hurricane Florence victim can rebuild after winning Mega Millions drawing

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man is tens of thousands dollars richer after winning a portion of last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.
David Burnette, of Newport, won $50,000 dollars following Friday’s drawing.
Burnette won after buying a Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on Arendell Street in Morehead City.
Burnette’s $3 Megaplier ticket matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000. It multiplied to $50,000 when the 5X Megaplier was drawn.
He says that he plans to use the winnings to repair damage that Hurricane Florence caused to his home.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.