Grand Strand Health expands behavioral services

Here’s how it works. The program starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., five days a week. Patients go through a combination of group and recreational therapy, and then are able to return home at night to be with family and their support system. During the program, patients also see a psychiatrist on a weekly basis. Lynn says a patient’s response to treatment is better when he or she has the convenience of remaining at home with loved ones in the evening. She added the goal is to identify adults before they’re in crisis or in the emergency room.