FIRST ALERT: More rain Saturday morning, weekend clearing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain continues on-and-off Friday night before clearing skies return later this weekend.
We’ll catch a bit of a break from the steady rain as we move past sunset Friday night. Cloudy skies linger but outside of an isolated, we’ll remain dry. This quickly changes around sunrise Saturday as another round of downpours moves through. We’ll keep those showers around for a few hours before the drying trend begins midday. Expect to see clearing skies as we move through Saturday afternoon.
Rain won’t be an issue the remainder of the weekend as mainly sunny skies return into Sunday. Temperatures will turn warmer through the week as afternoon highs climb into the 60s.
We’ll continue to warm into early next week as we hit the 70° mark by Tuesday! Another cold front arrives and ushers in a big drop in temperatures the remainder of the week. Afternoon highs drop into the upper 40s starting next Wednesday.
