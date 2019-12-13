Firefighters respond to house fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are responding to a house fire, according to a WMBF news crew on the scene.
They were called to a home on King Street, which is off 21st Avenue North.
Our crew on the scene said she is seeing smoke from a home and there is a large firefighter presence. She said about eight fire trucks responded along with two dozen police officers.
It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.
WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach Fire Department to learn more about the fire.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
