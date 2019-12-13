’Disturbing trend’: Horry County police email reveals issues with schools reporting threats

“There is a disturbing trend in regard to threats to schools or threats to students and faculty. For whatever reason, some of our schools are not calling for police until they have already investigated for themselves and sometimes already disciplined students and sent them home. This dangerous lack of response has been brought to our school district’s attention, yet still occurs. When you are called to these type incidents to generate reports... please include in your reports the time of the incident, when the school was notified and when police were notified.”