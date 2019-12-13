Deputies arrest clerk after store shooting in Florence County, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a store.
Deputy Chief Glen Kirby said deputies responded around 9 p.m. Thursday to a store along Cale Yarborough Highway.
He said that no one was hurt in the shooting but said the store clerk has been arrested in the case.
Kirby said that more information will be released on the case Friday morning once deputies gather more information.
