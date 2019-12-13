Cost to build new homes in Horry County could go up

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new study in Horry County is outlining new recommendations that could impact your wallet.
Horry County Council discussed an impact fee study during the first day of its budget retreat.
The fee would be added to new construction and would go into a fund to provide money for infrastructure, such as roads and fire stations, which would be needed because of the new homes.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the recommended fee would be around $4,500 for a single-family home. It would be collected during the permitting process.
“What we did is create the whole county as a district basically and look at the whole county’s needs as a whole rather than individual projects,” Vaught said.
Vaught said right now the proposal does not include stormwater as one of the possible uses for the money, but they’re working on adding it.
State law requires impact fees to be justified.
The county hired TischlerBise, a firm out of Maryland, to study how much the county could impose.
As the housing market has improved in recent years, there’s been a renewed interest in the fees from local governments.
However, council members said no decisions on the study are expected to be made this week.
