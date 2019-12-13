Authorities arrest man on child porn charges after investigation at Socastee area home

Authorities arrest man on child porn charges after investigation at Socastee area home
Charles Rogers (Source: JRLDC)
December 13, 2019 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 5:00 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office is shedding new light on why investigators were called to a Socastee area home on Thursday.

Robert Kittle with the AG’s office confirmed that 47-year-old Charles Scott Rogers was arrested at a home on Flagstone Drive on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography. WMBF News was there as Internet Crimes Against Children investigators were at the house.

[ Internet Crimes Against Children investigation at Socastee area home stuns neighbors ]

Rogers faces two charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.