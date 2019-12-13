Authorities arrest man on child porn charges after investigation at Socastee area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office is shedding new light on why investigators were called to a Socastee area home on Thursday.
Robert Kittle with the AG’s office confirmed that 47-year-old Charles Scott Rogers was arrested at a home on Flagstone Drive on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography. WMBF News was there as Internet Crimes Against Children investigators were at the house.
Rogers faces two charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He’s is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.
