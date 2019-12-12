Wilmington officer saves Christmas for 3-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 'Tis the season for package thefts. While one in five US homeowners have had their deliveries stolen, this week’s victim was a 3-year-old boy.
The Porch Pirate stole two packages, but those boxes contained 3-year-old Shaun’s whole Christmas. When the child’s grandmother called 911 to report the gifts she ordered for her grandson were stolen, she got a whole lot more than she bargained for.
“If we wouldn’t have had officer Marshall, I don’t know what we would’ve done,” said Ms. Gail, the child’s grandmother.
A few stolen packages might not be a big deal to some, but those two gifts were all she could afford.
“This is the only thing that was expected for this child," said Gail. "So, it was really really important under the circumstances.”
Call it a Christmas miracle. However, the hero in this story wasn’t dressed in a red suit, he was actually a man in blue.
Officer Christian Marshall came to investigate and saw that even if he couldn’t catch the thief, he could still save Christmas for the young boy.
“It just got to me that Shaun would not have anything for Christmas to open up and that was devastating,” said Officer Marshall.
After he jotted down what was stolen, officer Marshall rushed off to the store and bought Shaun replacement gifts. Though he tried to sneak the gifts on the grandmother’s porch without the family noticing, he was busted by Ms. Gail.
Thanks to his selfless act, the young boy will have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.
“He was a lifesaver, he was the answer to prayers," said Gail. "When he showed up it was like a miracle, it really was a miracle.”
Shaun and officer Marshall met up Wednesday morning. The child got to explore a WPD police cruiser and even presented a small gift to the officer.
