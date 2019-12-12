Weekend Events: Cloud cover and rain chances for the start of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The end of the work week is approaching and that means it’s time for more events from our SC Weekend team. Unfortunately, the forecast doesn’t look to cooperate for part of the weekend with rain chances increasing Friday and lingering into Saturday. Let’s discuss.
Rain chances increase as we head throughout the day on Friday. What will start as a day filled with scattered showers will quickly turn into a day with rain likely, especially during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Keep this in mind for those plans this weekend and how you plan to spend your time. Outdoor plans are looking less likely for Friday evening and more likely for Saturday right now. You can find the detailed forecast on the rain and impacts from Friday in our First Alert Forecast from today.
Here’s a breakdown of those events and a timeline of when you can expect things to dry out. Afternoon on Saturday looks to be the best best for those outdoor plans. That’s not good news for Downtown Florence and the Chocolate Crawl happening tomorrow. If you plan to head to that event, please keep updated with their page throughout the day tomorrow for updates and other information. We can only provide the forecast.
If you’re looking for other events this weekend in the Pee Dee, you can keep your eye on the Music and Light Show in Downtown Florence on Saturday and Elf Jr. at the Florence Little Theater. While the music and light show does not look great for tomorrow, conditions improve for it on Saturday and Sunday.
Events in the Grand Strand on Friday look to be wet. If you’re thinking about Brookgreen Gardens or even the Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach, your best bet will be to wait until Saturday night and even on Sunday.
That is great news for the Santa Paws Dog Pageant (which has been moved to Sunday due to weather) and Silent Night at Ripley’s Aquarium on Sunday.
For all details regarding these events, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com.
For details regarding the weekend forecast, stay updated with us on WMBFNews.com and on the First Alert Weather App.
