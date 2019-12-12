Two teens arrested after man dies in Pawleys Island shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two teens have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Pawleys Island.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said the teens are ages 15 and 17. He added the teens were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The deadly shooting happened at a home on Martin Luther King Drive in the Parkersville community.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the victim as 20-year-old Deondre Brown.
