This is Carolina: ‘The Wreathmaker’ decks the halls for 42 years

Booth said her family’s Christmas tree farm is the only one across six counties where you can cut your own tree, so it’s a special farm in Horry County. It’s 40 acres with 20,000 trees growing, and she said they sell about 2,000 a year. Booth explained she’s seen the same faces show up for their tree and trimmings since she was a kid, and the Booths have become a family tradition for many generations.