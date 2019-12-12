SLED agents capture man wanted for Conway business robberies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a string of business robberies in Conway is now behind bars.
State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested 27-year-old Antonio Mccray on Wednesday at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. He was taken into custody without incident.
Mccray is accused of robbing employees at the Carolina Payday Loans twice in November. Police said he was also involved in an armed robbery at Upfront Loans on Church Street.
He is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of attempted armed robbery. Police said more charges are expected to be filed in the case.
Mccray is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
