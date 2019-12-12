Myrtle Beach police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ at Ocean Boulevard motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a “suspicious fire” at an Ocean Boulevard motel that happened Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to the Coral Sands Motel, located at 301 N. Ocean Blvd., just before 11 p.m.
A motel employee tells WMBF News that guests discovered a broken window and fire in their room. The employee said crews arrived within five minutes and extinguished the fire.
According to Vest, no injuries were reported in the fire and it remains an active case.
Anyone with information as to the cause of the fire is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1300 and reference case No. 19-026346.
