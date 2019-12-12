Lowcountry 10-year-old honored for saving his great grandmother’s life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ten-year-old David Brown, of Adams Run, was given two awards on Thursday morning by staff at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in downtown Charleston.
One was a Stroke Warrior Award and the other was an Excellence in Action Award. In September, Brown was at his great grandmother, Ethel Brown’s, house when he recognized she was suffering from stroke symptoms.
“I saw her mouth drooping and I automatically knew something was wrong," said David. “First thing I remember is that on YouTube I watched a video and it said there’s a chance that an elderly lady could have a stroke from falling, so that’s when I asked her if she fell and she said, ‘Yes.’”
David, who attends Minnie Hughes Elementary School, called his mom who came home and then called 9-1-1.
“I didn’t know what to do and then I remembered my mama told me if anything bad happens to call her,” David added.
Symptoms from a stroke include face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty. The acronym to remember is FAST:
- F: Face drooping. Ask the person to smile, and see if one side is drooping. ...
- A: Arm weakness. Ask the person to raise both arms. ...
- S: Speech difficulty. People having a stroke may slur their speech or have trouble speaking at all. ...
- T: Time to call 911!
These awards are typically given to Roper St. Francis Healthcare employees who demonstrate excellence on the job. Stroke program manager at Roper, Tabitha Nolen, said giving out these awards to a 10-year-old was a highlight of her career.
“Knowing that we were able to recognize someone so young and making such a difference and learning the signs and symptoms of a stroke from a video and able to apply that, it makes it that much more special," Nolen said.
Staff at Roper also want to use David as an example and teach the signs and symptoms of a stroke in more Lowcountry schools. They hope to do this in May which is Stroke Awareness Month.
