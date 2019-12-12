Jury finds Murrells Inlet woman not guilty of felony DUI in deadly crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County jury came back with a not guilty verdict for a Murrells Inlet woman accused of driving drunk and killing one person.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the jury began deliberating on Wednesday in the case of Susan Nevitt, who was on trial for felony DUI resulting in death.
Deliberations resumed Thursday morning, with the jury eventually returning a not guilty verdict for Nevitt, according to the solicitor’s office.
The case stemmed from a deadly Dec. 26, 2015 crash on U.S. 501 near Pee Dee Road in Horry County that claimed the life of Jessie Jameson, of Effingham.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango Nevitt was driving crossed the center line and hit a Toyota SUV head-on.
Jameson, who was in her 70s, was a passenger in the SUV, authorities said. Nevitt, a 10-year-old child in the Durango, and the driver of the Toyota were all taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries following the crash, according to the SCHP.
