Jury finds Florence County man guilty of killing pregnant girlfriend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury returned with a guilty verdict Thursday for a Florence County man on trial for killing his eight-month-pregnant girlfriend, according to the prosecution.
Prosecutor Ryan White said sentencing for Darkel Foreman has been deferred until January following the verdict.
The jury began deliberating the case against Foreman on Thursday, according to Solicitor Ed Clements.
He was charged with two counts of murder, one for Tomena Ford and one for their unborn child.
Back in June 2016, deputies were called to a home on Ashley Court where Foreman said he shot his girlfriend and their unborn baby during an argument, according to a police report.
The two were reportedly living together. Family members told WMBF News that Ford had several miscarriages in the past and was finally ready to have a child.
