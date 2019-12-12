Injuries reported after six-car crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Six vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said the crash happened around 1700 N. Highway 17.
About four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dowling. He added the vehicles involved sustained moderate to minor damage.
Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.
