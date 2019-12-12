Horry County Schools forms committees to look into ABA therapists for autistic students

“There is a lack of ABA therapists in the state of South Carolina. However, most of our ABA therapists work in the evening because most of our kids need it in the evenings. This would give them the opportunities to go into the schools, and then it would lower the wait list because many kids would be able to receive their medically necessary care at school, so it could be a win for everybody - the kids, the school, the ABA therapist - and this wait list could go down, potentially, if the school was willing to make the change,” said Warner.