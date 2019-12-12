Florence woman pleads guilty in California woman’s murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of three people connected to a California woman’s murder pleaded guilty on Thursday.
A judge sentenced Cecelia Knox to life in prison for Tara Echevarria’s death.
Echevarria’s daughter told WMBF news that her mother was traveling from California to Jacksonville, Florida to see one of her daughters off to prom when she decided to make a last-minute stop to visit Cecelia and Jana Knox. According to her daughter, Jana and her mother had been friends for a few years.
Two of Echevarria’s daughters were also in the courtroom when Cecilia pleaded guilty.
Investigators believe that Cecilia killed Echevarria on or about April 21.
“I feel a little better knowing that she will never be able to be out in the streets again, cause from what we heard she has a violent history,” Tearany Cullens, Echevarria’s daughter, said.
Authorities uncovered human remains near the Atlanta Police Academy back in August that they believe are Echevarria’s.
Despite the guilty plea, Cullens said while it gives them a little more closure but there’s still a void.
“We still don’t have all her remains and everything as of yet,” Cullens said. "I think the complete closure will come when we’re able to actually put her to rest.”
Jana Knox was also arrested in the case and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice. Authorities believe she knew about the murder and helped dispose of the body.
Authorities also arrested Jimmie Knox, Cecelia Knox’s brother, and charged him with accessory after the fact of murder. They believe he helped dispose of the victim’s body.
Solicitor Ed Clements both are expected to appear in court Friday.
