FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain expected for Friday and the start of the weekend

Cloudy skies on Friday will lead to increasing rain chances throughout the day. Early morning rain chances will remain isolated before activity ramps up by lunchtime and into the afternoon hours. By the afternoon and evening, rain chances will become steady at times with pockets of heavy rain likely during the evening. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 50s for Florence and the lower 60s for Myrtle Beach. Cloud cover will keep those temperatures in check overnight and into Saturday morning as the rain continues to fall.