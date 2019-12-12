FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain expected for Friday and the start of the weekend

Soaking rain expected for Friday and the start of the weekend
By Andrew Dockery | December 12, 2019 at 4:06 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 5:24 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a clear and cold start to your morning with temperatures in the low to middle 30s as you are stepping out the door. Patchy frost is a big story in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this morning with temperatures near freezing. Grab the jacket as you are headed out the door and prepare to have it handy for any outside plans today.

Today is colder with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system.
Today is colder with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system. (Source: WMBF)

Highs will remain cold today despite plenty of sunshine for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. Breezy winds will make it feel cooler than it actually is, especially this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 50s today with wind chill values in the upper 40s.

Our next system will bring the cloud cover to our area tonight as it approaches from the south. With increasing cloud cover, temperatures will not be as cold - dropping temperatures into the lower 40s overnight.

Moderate rainfall will return as we head into Friday night.
Moderate rainfall will return as we head into Friday night. (Source: WMBF)

Cloudy skies on Friday will lead to increasing rain chances throughout the day. Early morning rain chances will remain isolated before activity ramps up by lunchtime and into the afternoon hours. By the afternoon and evening, rain chances will become steady at times with pockets of heavy rain likely during the evening. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 50s for Florence and the lower 60s for Myrtle Beach. Cloud cover will keep those temperatures in check overnight and into Saturday morning as the rain continues to fall.

Rain chances will become more scattered Saturday morning before drying out later in the afternoon.
Rain chances will become more scattered Saturday morning before drying out later in the afternoon. (Source: WMBF)

The rain chances will become more scattered by the morning hours on Saturday, leading to a few more hours of light rain and drizzle through the middle of the day on Saturday. Despite the cloud cover and system, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s for Saturday.

An inch of rain is expected for most locations with local amounts of two inches possible where the heaviest rain falls.
An inch of rain is expected for most locations with local amounts of two inches possible where the heaviest rain falls. (Source: WMBF)

Rainfall totals will reach one inch with this system on Friday and through Saturday. There will be a few locations that pickup on more rainfall with totals of up to 2″ possible.

Have weekend plans? Saturday night looks dry and okay for any plans. We will be clear for Sunday as well.
Have weekend plans? Saturday night looks dry and okay for any plans. We will be clear for Sunday as well. (Source: WMBF)

The second half of the weekend looks to turn out slightly cooler and sunny with temperatures near 60. A warming trend will return to the forecast as we start the new work week before another cold front arrives next Tuesday.

Look for warmer weather over the next few days, despite the rain chances for the weekend.
Look for warmer weather over the next few days, despite the rain chances for the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.