FIRST ALERT: Heavy, steady rain arrives ahead of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Prepare for a soggy end to the work week as a round of heavy rain moves in.
We’ll begin to see the showers arrive by sunrise Friday with the rain increasing in coverage and intensity through the day. The heaviest rain will likely arrive through the afternoon, slowly tapering off after sunset. Rain totals will range from 1″ to 2″ into late Friday.
Some of these showers will linger into Saturday, mainly early in the day. Expecting the rain chances to exit through the afternoon with clearing skies late in the day. By Sunday, the sunny skies will return with no rain in the forecast to end the weekend.
At least the temperatures will turn warmer as we return to the lower 60s Friday along the Grand Strand, cooler the farther inland you go. We’ll continue with the warmer-than-normal temperatures into the weekend. We’ll likely see a round of 70° warmth next Monday and Tuesday!
