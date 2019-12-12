Fire damages mobile home in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A mobile home went up in flames Wednesday night in Timmonsville.
Crews were dispatched to the fire on Piney Grove Road shortly after 10 p.m., according to an online post from the Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department.
While firefighters were responding to the blaze, a Florence County deputy reported that smoke and flames were visible from the home.
“As Engine 411 arrived on scene an interior attack was begun and the fire was stopped in the room of origin,” the post states. Officials say the remainder of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
