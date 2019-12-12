Duo charged in deadly shooting near CCU denied bond

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men accused in a deadly shooting near Coastal Carolina University were denied bond Wednesday, according to a news release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.
Dorain D. Williams, 26, and Ty-ree L. Graham, 21, both of Conway, are each charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The Aug. 24, 2019, shooting claimed the life of 24-year-old Jamar White, whose body was found at a Circle K convenience store on Founders Drive near S.C. 544.
Police said two others were also injured in the shooting, which happened in the street near American Tavern.
White’s father attended Wednesday’s hearing, the second bond hearing for both suspects.
Williams and Graham have been held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since their arrests.
