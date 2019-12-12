Deputies arrest 4 more in operation targeting suspected drug dealers

Left to Right: Edward Bellamy, Carlos Brown, Norman Montgomery, Cedric Rogers (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | December 12, 2019 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 4:32 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies arrested more people in connection to an operation that targets suspected drug dealers.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the operation, “Warrant Round-up 12/9/19,” launched on Monday following months-long investigations and drug purchases throughout the county. Authorities obtained arrest warrants for 28 suspected drug dealers.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four more people.

The suspects, who have drug distribution charges as a result of the investigation, are:

  • Edward Bellamy: 2 counts of Distribution of Heroin, 3rd offense and 2 counts of Distribution of Heroin within ½ mile of a school or park
  • Carlos Brown: 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine
  • Norman Montgomery: 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine within ½ mile of a school or Park
  • Cedric Rogers: 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine

