Deputies arrest 4 more in operation targeting suspected drug dealers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies arrested more people in connection to an operation that targets suspected drug dealers.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the operation, “Warrant Round-up 12/9/19,” launched on Monday following months-long investigations and drug purchases throughout the county. Authorities obtained arrest warrants for 28 suspected drug dealers.
Law enforcement officers arrested 15 people on Monday in connection to the operation.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four more people.
The suspects, who have drug distribution charges as a result of the investigation, are:
- Edward Bellamy: 2 counts of Distribution of Heroin, 3rd offense and 2 counts of Distribution of Heroin within ½ mile of a school or park
- Carlos Brown: 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine
- Norman Montgomery: 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine within ½ mile of a school or Park
- Cedric Rogers: 2 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine
