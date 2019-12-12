Deputies arrest Hartsville man accused of shooting, killing another man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed a man Monday night.
Deputies were called to Racetrack Road where they said Kurt Russell Scholl had been shot multiple times.
Investigators said they quickly identified 36-year-old Freddy Ray Harris, III as the suspect. Deputies with the Special Incident Response Team and Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputies located Harris Tuesday morning along Tabernacle Church Road.
He was taken to the hospital after his capture “due to an aggravated injury that occurred prior to the incident Monday evening,” according to a press release.
Harris is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is also charged with grand larceny after investigators said he stole a vehicle on Monday.
He is currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
