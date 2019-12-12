Multiple units damaged in Socastee apartment fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to an apartment fire Thursday morning in the Socastee area, fire officials said.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said firefighters were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. to a group of multi-family units at 116 Horizon River Drive.
As of 9:15 a.m., the fire was under control, according to Casey. He added that no injuries were reported.
A post on the HCFR Socastee Firehouse No. 1′s Facebook page stated multiple units were damaged in the fire, which extended to the attic.
HCFR continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
