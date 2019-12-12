SCHP: 2 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Florence County.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck just before 5:30 p.m. along Paper Mill Road near Timberwood Road.
Southern said the 2004 Ford was traveling on Paper Mill Road when it ran off the side of the road and overturned multiple times.
He said all four people inside the vehicle were not wearing a seatbelt and they were all thrown from the car.
Two people died at the scene and the two others were taken to McLeod Hospital.
Troopers are still trying to determine who was the driver of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.