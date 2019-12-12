'Burden was lifted’: Murder victim’s mother finds comfort in suspect’s arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old near Conway waived his rights to a bond hearing on Wednesday.
Aarin Jamal “AJ” Michael was arrested on Monday for the murder of Charles “Ceejay” Hemingway Jr.
WMBF News spoke with his family about the moment they found out police arrested the man they believe is responsible for their loved one’s death.
Gwendolyn Moody, Hemingway’s mother, said she has found comfort the suspect is behind bars.
“I slept all through the night that night for the first time,” Moody said.
Since receiving word of an arrest Monday, Moody said she’s finally feeling relief after suffering the loss of her son to gun violence.
“A burden was lifted,” she said. “I was very happy, very excited”
It’s been a hard several days for Hemingway’s family.
A week after his death, instead of celebrating his 22nd birthday, they held a celebration of his life.
“My eyes still swollen, tears are still flowing," Hemingway’s aunt and president of South Carolina Mothers Against Violence Elizabeth Bowens said. "It’s all over again, it’s happening all over again.”
Bowens is familiar to loss. She also lost her son to gun violence. And with another holiday right around the corner, the family has one thing left of Hemingway’s, memories.
“Remembering the good times, the time we rode in the car together, we were laughing, we go out to lunch and eat something, ya know," Bowens said. "Those are memories.”
The family understands a long road is ahead for Michael’s fate, but they’re glad he’s off the streets.
“I don’t what him back out here because I want him to know what he done," she said. "It’s unreplaceable, we can’t replace Charles, we cannot replace Ceejay, we cannot replace him.”
And for the road ahead, the family is standing for justice for Hemingway
“Oh, I’m here," she said. "I’m in this race, I’m here.”
Hemingway’s mom also said she never wants another parent to go through what she is and said to always check up on your kids.
And as the family continues to wait for justice, WMBF News will keep you updated on this case.
