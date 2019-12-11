Socastee man pleads guilty to shooting then-girlfriend at area sports bar in 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Socastee man pleaded guilty to shooting his then-girlfriend at an area sports bar in January 2018.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 37-year-old Travis Lee Taylor pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The charge, which is a violent offense that is not eligible for parole, carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, the release stated. Judge Robert Hood sentenced Taylor to 12 years.
In January 2018, Taylor argued with a woman he was dating while at the Sun Up Sports Bar and Grill, where she worked. He eventually shot her once in the lower abdomen and then left the bar, according to prosecutors.
The bar’s surveillance system captured the shooting and Taylor eventually surrendered to authorities, the release stated. The victim recovered and appeared at Tuesday’s hearing to address the court.
