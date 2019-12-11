Sheriff’s office: 70-year-old woman tied up, robbed inside Robeson County home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for two people who assaulted and robbed a 70-year-old woman in Robeson County.
Authorities were called just before noon to a home in the 300 block of Hedgepeth Road in Fairmont, where they found the robbery victim.
She told deputies she was at her front door when two people came up behind her and forced her into her home.
The 70-year-old said the suspects tied her up and demanded money from her. She said the robbers stole money, guns and jewelry.
The victim was able to break free after the suspects left her home.
She told deputies that the suspects were wearing all black, gloves and had their faces covered up.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
