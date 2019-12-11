Sheriff’s office: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

By WMBF News Staff | December 10, 2019 at 11:02 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:02 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Andrews area of Georgetown County.

Deputies were called Tuesday night to the 800 block of Gator Lane for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said the deputies were in the process of investigating the incident when deputies exchanged fire with a man and he was killed. The name of the man killed has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

There is no danger to residents in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

State Law Enforcement Division has been contacted to help investigate the officer-involved shooting.

