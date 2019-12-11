Police: Man attempted to grab girl getting off school bus in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 11-year-old girl was getting off a school bus in north Charlotte when a man attempted to grab her Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Her family says she is a student at Statesville Road Elementary School.
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunwalk Court and Suntrace Way, near Statesville Road.
“I think as soon as he saw my daughter it was an opportunity to do whatever he was trying to do," the child’s father told WBTV.
He says she was running in the rain from where the bus dropped her off when the man came up to her.
“The guy grabbed my daughter by the hand and she was able to escape so she started running to the house,” he said.
She called her mother who came home and called 911.
“We canvassed the area and were unable to locate him at this time,” CMPD said.
The young girl is too scared to go to school and her mother is also terrified.
“I feel like her,” the mother said. “Really nervous. I’m scared. But trying to stay strong for her.”
The parents say they usually watch her walk home, but sometimes they’re both working.
“Yesterday was one of those days that I wasn’t here and my wife neither,” the father said.
He calls it a crime of opportunity and is thankful his little girl reacted so quickly.
“I am very proud of my daughter," he said. "She’s brave. She’s really brave.”
Police are still searching for the man, described as being a 6′0″ white male in his 50s with a beard who was wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
