PIZZA WITH A PURPOSE: Pizzeria eliminates school lunch debt at 3 Horry County schools

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Every slice of pizza eaten by Main Slice customers in North Myrtle Beach helped to eliminate school lunch debt for children.
The owners of Main Slice handed over donation checks on Tuesday to Riverside, Ocean Drive and Waterway elementary schools to pay off lunch debts at the schools.
During the month of November, 20% of Main Slice’s sales went toward the cause. At first, they were raising money for Waterway Elementary School, but the community stepped up in a big way and they were able to help out students at three schools.
This is the first restaurant to step up this holiday season.
Handley’s Pub and Grub helped to eliminate school lunch debts at Ten Oaks Middle School and Carolina Forest Elementary School.
Servers at Crabby Mike’s donated a night of tips to help out Saint James Intermediate School, Saint James Elementary School and Burgess Elementary School.
Bistro 90 is also joining the giving spirit. The restaurant announced on Monday that it will match, dollar for dollar, every donation to pay down the school lunch debt at North Myrtle Beach Middle School. That goal was quickly reached when Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union made a big donation to help eliminate school lunch debt at North Myrtle Beach Middle School.
Bistro 90 is now raising money to help out students at North Myrtle Beach Elementary School.
Back in August, WMBF News reported that Horry County students owe the district $57,808 for school lunches, according to data for the 2018-2019 school year.
