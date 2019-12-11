Myrtle Beach sees growth in money from Tourism Development Fee over past year, according to chamber

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach leaders said the city's tourism development fee brought in more money this past year.
New numbers from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce show a $2.7 million increase as of October.
The funds brought in a total over $27 million. Around 80 percent of those funds go toward local advertising.
The fee is a 1% retail sales tax on anything a person buys in Myrtle Beach, from restaurant meals and clothes, to hotel rooms.
Chamber officials said storms like Hurricane Florence heavily impacted last year’s numbers.
